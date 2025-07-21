Patna, Jul 21 (PTI) RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav on Monday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has "set a target of Rs 1,000 crore" to be realised by the Rural Works Department (RWD) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The leader of the opposition made the allegation on his X handle while sharing a news clipping which claimed that the RWD minister Ashok Choudhary had a heated exchange with BJP leader and deputy CM at a meeting of the NDA legislators on the inaugural day of the Monsoon session of the state Assembly.

Yadav, a former deputy CM himself, alleged, "NDA's deputy CM and a senior minister clashed in a meeting over the spoils of corruption. JD(U) has set a target of realising Rs 1,000 crore before the polls by awarding contracts through the RWD, which the party holds. The money is to be realised from contractors through global tendering. Hardly any rural roads are to be constructed before the polls, but a plundering game is on through management of tender process".

Yadav added that the CM flagship scheme 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal' accounts for even "a bigger scam involving institutional loot of thousands of crores."

"The CM is not in his senses and remains silent. Other ministers know it well that the government is on its way out and, hence, there is an open scramble for loot. How helpless poor Dy CM Vijay Sinha must have felt", Yadav wrote.

Despite repeated attempts, neither Sinha nor Choudhary were available for their comments over the charges levelled by Yadav.

