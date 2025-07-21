Did Hindustan Petroleum Issue Approval Letter To Provide LPG Agency Dealership? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Fake News Goes Viral

Mumbai, July 21: A letter going viral on social media, allegedly issued by Hindustan Petroleum, claims to provide the LPG agency dealership/ distributorship. The alleged letter, bearing Hindustan Petroleum's logo and trademark, is being shared widely on social media. The subject of the letter reads, "Hindustan Gas Agency Approval." The viral letter is addressed to an applicant named Sunanda Raju and states that she was pre-approved for the Hindustan Petroleum Gas Agency dealership/distributorship.

The alleged approval letter issued by Hindustan Petroleum further said, "Your location has been approved be base data, survey, area Registrar and Nodal officer." The viral letter also asked the applicant to proceed with the registration process if they were willing to take the Hindustan Gas Agency distributorship. While the approval letter issued by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) does seem to be true, scroll below to know the truth. Did Viral Image Really Show Bangladesh Air Force Jet That Crashed in Dhaka? Fact Check Reveals Photo Is AI-Generated.

Did Hindustan Petroleum Issue an Approval Letter for LPG Agency Dealership

An approval letter allegedly issued by @HPCL is claiming to provide the LPG agency dealership/ distributorship.#PIBFactCheck ❌This approval letter is #FAKE. ▶️Visit the official website https://t.co/UjnPSa881y for authentic information. pic.twitter.com/daYO21iqOc — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 21, 2025

PIB Fact Check Says HPCL's Approval Letter Is Fake

According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the approval letter allegedly issued by Hindustan Petroleum is fake. PIB said that the letter going viral was not issued by HPCL. "Visit the official website http://lpgvitarakchayan.in for authentic information," PIB's post read. A note on the official website also revealed that fraudulent agencies and people are offering false business opportunities for the appointment of LPG distributors.

The fake business opportunities for appointment of LPG distributors are being offered for Prime Minister Ujwala Yojana or under the erstwhile Rajeev Gandhi Gramin LPG Vitarak Yojana (RGGLV) Scheme of the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies. "None of the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies have appointed any agency/person on their behalf for selection/appointment of LPG distributors across the country, nor they have authorized any agency/person to solicit any money whatsoever from any candidate at any stage of the selection process," the LPG Vitarak Chayan website said. Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Closed for a Few Days This Week? Banks To Remain Shut for 2 Days Between July 21-27, Check Dates.

So the letter allegedly issued by Hindustan Petroleum claiming to provide the LPG agency dealership is fake. The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has not issued any such letter to provide LPG agency dealership or distributorship.

Fact check

Claim : Hindustan Petroleum issued approval letter to provide LPG agency dealership or distributorship Conclusion : PIB said that the approval letter is fake. One can visit the official website lpgvitarakchayan.in for authentic information Full of Trash Clean

