Mumbai, July 21: In a chilling case, a woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover, buried his body beneath the floor of their home, and then asked her unsuspecting brother-in-law to tile over it to cover up the crime in Palghar's Nala Sopara near Mumbai. The case has shocked the nation due to its striking resemblance to a scene from the Bollywood blockbuster Drishyam.

According to the Mid-Day report, the incident, which occurred nearly 15 days ago at Sai Welfare Society in the Gangadipada locality, came to light on Monday, July 21, after the victim’s family noticed suspicious changes in the flooring and alerted the police. Mumbai Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Lover in Malad Hotel, Sends Fake Suicide Messages From His Phone To Mislead Family.

‘Drishyam’-Style Murder Rocks Mumbai

The victim, 35-year-old Vijay Chavan, had been missing for over two weeks. His brothers, while searching for him, visited his house and noticed mismatched floor tiles. On removing the tiles, they discovered a blood-stained vest and a foul odour. Police were informed, and the body was recovered from beneath the floor during a search operation.

Woman Kills Husband With Lover's Help, Accused Duo At Large

The accused, 28-year-old Komal Chavan, and her alleged boyfriend, identified as a neighbour named Monu, are currently absconding. Police say Komal not only orchestrated the murder but also involved her brother-in-law in tiling the floor, unknowingly helping conceal the body. A case has been registered at Pelhar Police Station, and a manhunt is underway. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death in Front of Kids After Being Refused Money for Alcohol in Goregaon, Arrested Within 2 Hours.

In another incident reported in March this year, a woman allegedly conspired with her lover and his associates to kill her husband while he slept. The victim, 36-year-old Chandrashekhar Chauhan, was strangled at his home in Mumbai' Goregaon, with his wife present during the crime. Police said the woman planned the murder so she could marry her lover.

