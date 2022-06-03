Patna (Bihar) [India], June 3 (ANI): After the Bihar cabinet approved the caste-based census, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday termed it a "historic step" and said that its a victory for the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and the people of Bihar.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "It's a victory for Lalu ji and the people of Bihar. This has been our cause from the beginning, and all of us have brought it to the final stage. All political parties agreed with our path. We thank them. It's a historic step."

"This was very important in order to bring the poor, suppressed and people at the end of the line to the mainstream. You will now have scientific data and on that basis, you can decide who are the people who are left out and what is to be done for which caste," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government gave approval to a caste-based census, Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani had informed.

The government has allocated a budget of Rs 500 crore for the survey. The exercise will be completed by February next year.

At the state level, the survey will be carried out by the General Administration Department, and on the district level, DM will be the nodal officer. Both of these will be incharge of the panchayat level and block level.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Kumar earlier in the day.

Leaders of all nine political parties were present in the meeting and gave some important suggestions to the Chief Minister.

"During this, efforts would be made to take surveys on an economic basis. Rs 500 crores will be given for the survey. An aim to complete it by 2023 has been set," he had added. (ANI)

