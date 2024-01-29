Patna (Bihar) [India], January 29 (ANI): Following Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's latest move to join the NDA, the nameplate outside RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna that carried the title "Bihar Deputy CM" has been covered with newspapers on Monday.

The nameplate was seen covered by newspapers the day after Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister after ditching his alliance with the mahagathbandhan.

Also Read | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Informs ED About His Availability for Questioning on January 31 in Money Laundering Case Linked to Alleged Land Scam.

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the ninth time at Raj Bhavan on Sunday after snapping ties with "Mahagathbandhan".

Alongside Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, took the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Also Read | Gandhi Statue Unveiled in New York City: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Statue Outside Hindu Temple After 2022 Vandalism Incidents.

After a dramatic volte-face, ditching the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, along with eight ministers--three each from the BJP and the JD-U, one from HAM and one independent--took oath on Sunday.

Tejashwi, earlier on Sunday hit out at Nitish Kumar and called him a "tired Chief Minister" after the latter pulled his party JD (U) out of the grand alliance and joined hands with the BJP again.

He also said that the JD(U) will be 'finished' by 2024 as it will cease to exist as a political party.

"He was a tired CM. Khel abhi shuru huai, khel abhi baki hain. I can give you in writing that the JDU party will be finished in 2024. The public is with us..." he said.

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one Independent legislator.

Nitish Kumar, after parting ways with the BJP in 2022, took on the initiative of uniting all opposition forces to jointly take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the national election.

In 2000, Nitish became CM for the first time after campaigning against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Jungle Raaj'. Till now, he has been Bihar's CM on eight occasions.

In 2013, Nitish broke ranks with the NDA after a 17-year alliance following the announcement of Narendra Modi as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate.

He expressed his displeasure to the BJP over Modi's selection as the PM face, and after the BJP decided not to change its decision, Kumar left the alliance.

In 2017, Nitish forged a grand alliance with the RJD and Congress and returned as chief minister in 2015.

He walked out of the grand alliance in 2017, accusing the RJD of corruption and choking governance in the state. In 2022,

Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP once again, alleging the BJP was conspiring against him and trying to influence JD-U MLAs to rebel against him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)