Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI): After the Karnataka government upheld the ban on Hijab in educational institutions on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya said that it was an important step in strengthening opportunities for the girls, especially for those belonging to the Muslim community.

"I welcome the judgment of the Karnataka High Court; it's a very important step towards strengthening the educational opportunities & rights of girl students, especially for those belonging to the Muslim community," BJP MP Tejasvi Surya told ANI.

Also Read | BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Nursing Tutor Post at becil.com; Check Details Here.

Speaking further, he also stated, "A section of society was trying to deprive Muslim girls of embracing education & modernity... going in appeal is people's right and they may do so, however... it's necessary for all parties to follow the order of the court, both in letter & spirit."

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka High Court dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions and said that wearing Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

Also Read | India to Start Vaccinating Children Aged 12-14 Years From Tomorrow, Only Corbevax Vaccine to Be Used, Says Rajesh Bhushan.

A bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi said that no case is made out for invalidating the Government Order of February 5.

The Hijab row had erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls sat in protest sat outside college over being denied entry.

After this, boys of several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka.

A batch of petitions was filed against the government's order in the Karnataka High Court by some girls seeking permission to wear the hijab in educational institutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)