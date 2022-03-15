Mumbai, March 15: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of vacancies of Nursing Tutor posts in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of BECIL at becil.com.

According to the BECIL Recruitment 2022 notification, the recruitment is being held for a total of 2 Nursing Tutor posts. Interested candidates can read the official BECIL Recruitment 2022 notification here. The last date for the submission of the application form is March 22. RCFL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 137 Trainee, Jr Fireman Vacancies at rcfltd.com, Check Details Here.

How To Apply For BECIL Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of BECIL at becil.com

Once on Homepage, search for the desired post

Complete the registration process

Fill in the application

Upload the requested documents

Pay application fee

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Educational Qualification For BECIL Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must have an ‘A’ Grade Nurse and Midwife from a recognized Institute and registered as such with the Nursing Council of India.

Diploma in Nursing Administration/Sister Tutor’s Course (to be indicated according to the requirement on each occasion) from a recognized Institute or equivalent,

5 year’s practical experience as Nursing Tutor, Home Sister and/or Staff Nurse

B.Sc. in Nursing from a recognized University/College/ Institution or equivalent.

Pay Scale For BECIL Recruitment 2022:

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 38,000 per month.

Application Fee for the For BECIL Recruitment 2022:

General - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Army for more information and updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).