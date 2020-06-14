India News | Telangana: 24 Gentlemen Cadets Commissioned as Officers in Indian Army

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): 24 Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of Technical Entry Scheme (TES-35) course passed out from the Cadets Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) under the aegis of Army Training Command and participated in a passing out parade ceremony here.

The passing out parade that was held on Saturday was organised at Carriappa Drill Square of CTW MCEME in Secunderabad.

The parade was presided over by Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME as a Reviewing Officer.

"We are taking all precautions which have been laid on by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that is hand sanitising, maintain distance. Even during the parade, in the sitting arrangement, there was enough space between the officers. Similarly, during the training in classrooms, there was sufficient space between people. All the instructors were given mask and shield," Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan told reporters.

The General officer addressed the cadets and apprised them of the challenges to national security and the call of duty that awaits them in their new role as officers of the mighty and technologically advanced Indian Army.

"Gentlemen you have chosen for yourselves, the profession of arms - the noblest of the professions since time immemorial - where you willingly put yourselves at risk for the honour, safety and welfare of your nation, countrymen, comrades and the men you command," he said.

"It will also be a journey of honour, integrity, dignity, and sacrifice. You will have the singular honour of commanding troops in the most complex and challenging conditions, but remember, the requirements of you shall be simple-competence and commitment," he added.

WCC Ujjwal Kumar, who was awarded the gold medal for standing first in order of merit, said the training was affected due to coronavirus but was still able to carry out most of the scheduled events ensuring well laid down prevention guidelines.

"The uniform has always fascinated me since my childhood, especially seeing my father donning it who is also serving in the Armed forces. I came to CTW, a boy, unsure of my own abilities. Today, I Stand fearless, sure of myself, and secure in the knowledge that I can take on any challenges thrown my way. I hope this pandemic gets over quickly so that proper outdoor training can be resumed," he told ANI.

MCEME is one of the premier institutes which impart technical training to all ranks of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers. (ANI)

