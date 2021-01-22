Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Telangana recorded 214 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to nearly 2.93 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,586, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 38, followed by Karimnagar, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 14 each, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on January 21.

The total number of cases stood at2,92,835 while recoveries were at2, 87,468.

As many as3,781 patients are under treatment and 28,791 samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 76 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.04 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.16 per cent, while it was 96.8 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

