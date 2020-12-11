Hyderabad, Dec 11 (PTI): Telangana reported 612 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.76 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,485, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 144, followed by Rangareddy (73) and Medchal Malkajgiri (60), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 10.

As many as 7,604 patients are under treatment and 56,178 samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 60 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.61 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.71 per cent, while it was 94.8 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

