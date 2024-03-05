Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 4 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old sepoy who was also an athlete died after a ready-mix concrete vehicle hit him in Narsingi here on Monday. The victim, Kunal, died on the spot.

The deceased's body was shifted for post-mortem examination to Osmania General Hospital.

According to Station House officer, Narsingi, "We received a complaint from the officers of the Army regiment, Langar Houz, where they stated that on March 4 afternoon, Kunal (23) a Sepoy athlete from Uttar Pradesh, took out his pass to visit SBI Bank at Narsingi. Later, at about 2:30 pm, they received a call from a person who informed that a Ready mix vehicle came in overspeeding dangerously and dashed the Kunal. As a result, Kunal died on the spot."

The police personnel caught the accused driver and Ready Mix vehicle, and they shifted the dead body to Osmania Hospital to undergo PME. (ANI)

