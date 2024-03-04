New Delhi, March 4: A portion of the ceiling collapsed at Ambience Mall in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area in the early hours of Monday, police said. There were no casualties as the incident took place past midnight. When contacted, a mall official said renovation work was going on at the mall and a portion of the false ceiling collapsed.

Police said the ceiling in Ambience Mall's central hall on the top floor (third floor) partially collapsed around 12:45 am and there was debris scattered all around the section. They said no one was injured in the incident and an investigation is underway, they said. Ambience Mall Roof Collapse: Portion of Roof Collapses at Delhi Mall, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Ambience Mall Roof Collapse

If you visit Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj often, you’ll find these videos scary 😶 pic.twitter.com/T8sPBvnaof — Diksha Verma (Modi ka Parivar) (@dikshaaverma) March 4, 2024

Videos of the collapse went viral on social media. Two videos showed a huge chunk of concrete along with a portion of the false ceiling lying on the escalators and in the walking gallery. The mall official said the gypsum false ceiling collapsed and the mall was closed at the time of the incident.

"The mall was closed as renovation work was going on. A small piece of the gypsum false ceiling broke and fell. No one was injured in the incident and no damage to any shop was reported. We are also looking into the entire matter," said the official who did not wish to be named. Thane Wall Behind Viviana Mall Collapse Video: 40-Foot-Long Wall Collapses, No Causalities Reported.

Soon after the collapse, police said, the security guards rushed to the spot and informed the other officials and police. A police official said they are looking into the incident to ascertain under what circumstances it took place. "If needed, a case would be registered," he said. The incident comes a day after two men died at a shopping mall in Noida Extension when an iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor.