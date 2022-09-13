Hyderabad, Sep 13 (PTI) The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted two resolutions -- one urging the Centre to name the new Parliament building in New Delhi after B R Ambedkar and the other opposing the new Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 proposed by the Union government.

State IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, who moved the resolution, hailed the contributions of Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, to the country.

Telangana became a reality due to Article 3 of Constitution (which deals with formation of new States), he said.

Saying that some describe Ambedkar as the leader of certain communities or sections, he asserted that the Dalit leader is not just the leader of weaker sections and was no way inferior to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Assembly proposes to the Centre that it would be appropriate to name the newly-constructed Parliament building after Ambedkar, he said.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for accepting the CLP's suggestion to pass a resolution urging the Centre to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar.

AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala supported the resolution.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy announced that the resolution is adopted.

Meanwhile, State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy moved the resolution opposing the Electricity Bill.

Alleging that the Bill is against the interests of farmers, poorer sections, and the employees of power sector and others, he demanded that the Centre withdraw the Bill.

The Assembly on Monday debated on the Bill.

As part of redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital, the new Parliament building is in the final stages of completion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new building in December 2020. Last month, he unveiled the national emblem on the roof of the building.

The Centre plans to hold the winter session of Parliament in the new building.

