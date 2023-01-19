Dundigal (Telangana) [India], January 19 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay's son Bandi Sai Bhageerath has been booked for allegedly assaulting a private university student, the police said on Thursday.

A case under IPC sections 341, 323, 504, 506 and 34, and also under Section 4 (ii) of The Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997 has been registered against him, officials said.

As per officials, the action has been taken on the basis of a video shared on social media on Monday in which Bhageerath could be seen allegedly slapping his batchmate on the university campus.

After the matter came to light, university authorities handed it to the disciplinary committee and directed an inquiry.

Telangana Police senior official said that a case was filed against Bandi Sai Bhageerath on the basis of a complaint lodged by college authorities.

"A probe has been launched We took up investigation. Notice will be served," said Telangana Police senior official.

BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said that if his son has done anything wrong, the police should take action against him. "My son has surrendered. If he has done anything wrong, the police should take action against him," Bandi Sanjay told reporters.

On Wednesday while reacting to the allegations, Bandhi Sanjay said that the incident took place two months ago at the University campus in Hyderabad.

"My son's batch mate harassed a girl by texting her. He fought with his batchmate after finding that the latter took the girl's number from his phone. The matter was resolved then," said Bandi Sanjay.

Earlier, Bandi Sanjay alleged that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government leaders "leaked" the video at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in a bid to settle political scores.

"The IT cell of BRS Party has leaked it on social media purely for political gains and with their sole intention to tarnish my image. Chief Minister KCR and his prodigal son cannot face me politically and resort to cheap politics. They are now dragging my son with the intention of spoiling his career," he alleged. (ANI)

