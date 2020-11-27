Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has threatened to demolish AIMIM office 'Darussalam' if it demolishes memorial ghats of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

"I heard Owaisi (Akbaruddin Owaisi) said that PV ghat and NTR ghat should be demolished. Does that place belong to your father or grandfather? If you have courage demolish those ghats, in just two hours from then BJP leaders are ready to demolish your Darussalam (AIMIM party headquarters)," he said in a public meeting on Wednesday.

Ahead of Hyderabad civic polls, BJP and AIMIM are engaged in a war of words over several issues.

Earlier, Kumar had said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi were trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters.

The GHMC elections will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4. (ANI)

