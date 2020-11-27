The Black Friday sale is here, and like every year Xiaomi is leaving no stones unturned to attract buyers with attractive discounts. Xiaomi's Black Friday sale will run till November 29, 2020. The four-day sale brings great deals on Xiaomi smartphones, headphones, and other accessories. It includes Mi 10 5G, Mi Watch Revolve, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Redmi Note 9 Pro and more. Let's have a look at the discounts offered by Xiaomi. Black Friday Sale 2020: Best Deals & Offers on iPhone SE, Pixel 5, OnePlus 8 Pro, AirPods Pro & More.

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale 2020 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The Redmi 9 Prime smartphone is listed on Amazon with a discount of up to Rs 3,000. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the phone can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 10,000. Moreover, Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 8A Dual phones are also available at Rs 11,499 and Rs 6,999 respectively. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is listed at Rs 14,999 with a discount of up to Rs 3,000.

📢 The sale is Live! #BlackFridaySale is here Go on a shopping spree!🤩 Rush to https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT, Mi Home, @Flipkart, @amazonIN, and all our Retail Stores to avail the best offers on #Mi products. Buy now: https://t.co/EgREUgl9gi pic.twitter.com/xj3SFQrsYw — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) November 26, 2020

Xiaomi's flagship phone- Mi 10 5G is also a part of this sale. The handset gets a special discounted price of Rs 44,999 during the Black Friday sale. Interested customers can avail a flat discount of Rs 10,000 on the phone. Even, the Redmi 9A is a part of this Xiaomi sale and is listed at a discounted price of Rs 6,799.

Mi 10 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Apart from smartphones, Xiaomi is also offering great deals on accessories as well. The Redmi Power bank is priced at Rs 699. The Redmi Earbuds 2C and Redmi Earbuds S are priced at Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,699 respectively. Additionally, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is also up for sale at a discounted rate of Rs 2,999. The Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch is priced at Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 15,999.

