Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) sitting Rajya Sabha MP Keshav Rao and former Deputy CM of Telangana State Kadiyam Srihari are likely to join the Congress. They announced quitting the BRS and joining the Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

BRS Korutla MLA Dr Sanjay slammed them, calling them traitors.

Also Read | India-Ukraine Hold Bilateral Talks: EAM S Jaishankar Says 'Talks With Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba Focused on Conflict With Russia' (Watch Video).

BRS Korutla MLA Dr Sanjay said, "They are very elderly people, Keshav Rao is 85 years old and Kadiam Srihari is 70 years old. I used to call them sir, giving them respect. But today I am saying that they are traitors of Telangana who don't have shame. I never speak bad words about anyone but today I am saying it because they are joining hands with Revanth Reddy and abandoned the party."

Voting across all 17 seats in Telangana will be conducted in a single phase on May 13.

Also Read | Boar Attack in Kerala: Elderly Woman Attacked, Severely Injured by Wild Animal in Palakkad.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)