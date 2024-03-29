Palakkad, March 29: An elderly woman was severely injured in a wild boar attack at her residence near Kuzhalmannam in this district on Friday. According to police, the woman was attacked when she was doing some work at her home in the morning. Monkey Attack in Saharanpur: Minor Boy Suffers Injuries After Animal Attacks Him in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"The wild boar attacked her and bit her leg. She tried to escape, but the animal did not let go of her leg, which was severely injured in the attack," a forest official in the area said. The woman is presently hospitalised, the official said.