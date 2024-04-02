Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leaders' delegation met the state Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari at Secretariat and submitted a memorandum on farmer's issues to give compensation to farmers for crop loss, Rs 500 bonus along with MSP per quintal for every crop in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In a letter dated April 2, BRS urged State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take urgent steps to support farmers in the state.

BRS stated that it is imperative that immediate action be taken to address these issues and mentioned that the government must provide compensation to affected farmers at a rate of Rs. 25,000 per acre and fulfill its promise of a Rs.500 per quintal bonus for the ongoing Yasangi crop. "Furthermore, urgent measures are needed to alleviate farmers' financial burdens, including the immediate waiver of loans up to Rs. 2 lakh and the full implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, ensuring assistance to all farmers, including tenant farmers and laborers," the letter said.

BRS in the letter stated that it has persistently urged the government to address the pressing issues confronting farmers in Telangana and extend necessary support to them.

"Our Party President, K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with our MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and other public representatives, have extensively toured the state in recent months. Regrettably, our findings indicate grave challenges faced by farmers, exacerbated by the government's inadequate water management, failure to provide irrigation facilities, and the absence of quality education for farmers,"the letter stated.

The letter stated that despite expectations, water allocation through canals within the banks area has been deficient, leaving crops parched and farmers distressed.

"Additionally, the unreliable electricity supply has rendered boreholes dysfunctional, leading to crop failure and tragic incidents of farmer fatalities. The government's lackluster response to these crises has resulted in widespread crop damage, with an estimated 20 lakh acres of paddy fields adversely affected," BRS wrote in the letter.

BRS stated that to facilitate agricultural operations, village-wise grain purchase centers should be established promptly, and efforts should be made to procure all produce brought in by farmers. "Additionally, steps must be taken to mitigate the impending yield reduction in the upcoming Asanggi crop by providing adequate water resources and additional support,"it said.

The BRS urged the state government to prioritize the welfare of farmers by swiftly implementing these measures. "Failure to act decisively will only exacerbate the plight of our agricultural community. We trust in your leadership and commitment to addressing these critical issues affecting our state's farmers," it added. (ANI)

