Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India], March 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to attend the inauguration ceremony of the revamped Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Monday, said sources.

According to sources, KCR will part take in the 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana' that is slated to be performed at the inauguration event of the renovated temple.

Also Read | Bihar: Murder Accused Cracks IIT Masters Entrance Test, Ranks 54.

Elaborate arrangements are being made by the officials for the conduct of 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana'.

Heavy police deployment can be witnessed from Yadadri town to the hill shrine in view of the Chief Minister's arrival.

Also Read | Centre Likely To Restart Printing PM Modi's Photo On COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates In 5 States Soon.

The authorities are making the necessary arrangements to handle the large number of devotees who are expected to arrive on Monday.

The temple management has set up an automated and mechanised prasadam production unit atop the hill.

It is also learnt that the devotees visiting the temple in Yadadri can get unlimited laddu, pulihora and vada prasadam at the temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)