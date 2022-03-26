Patna, March 24: A youth, lodged in the district prison in Bihar's Nawada after a case of murder was slapped on him, has cracked the IIT Joint Entrance Test for Masters.

Suraj Kumar has achieved the 54th rank in the country and he will soon get admission in IIT Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

A meritorious student who was preparing for the IIT JEE entrance test for one year in Rajasthan's Kota, he had came to his native village Mosma under Warsaliganj police station in Nawada last year when a person died during an altercation between his family and the neighbours over a dispute over a drain. The complainants had given his name in the FIR and he was arrested on April 19, 2021. Patna: Over 200 Students Hospitalised With Food Poisoning After Lunch at Bihar Diwas Event

Abhishek Kumar Pandey, the then Jail Superintendent, had helped him in the preparation for the entrance test, providing necessary study materials including notes, books, and stationery items.

Suraj Kumar was released from jail on parole on February 13 this year to give the entrance test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2022 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).