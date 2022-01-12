Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has registered a strong protest against the Central government's decision to increase the price of fertilisers. This will put the agriculture sector into a crisis and break the backbone of farming in the country, he said.

The Chief Minister will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi registering his protest against the increase of fertiliser prices, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Rao expressed his anger that the Central government which made tall promises that it would double the farmers' income by 2022, is now increasing the prices of fertilisers.

It is highly reprehensible that the Central government which promised to double the income of farmers took a U-turn, the release read.

This shows that the Modi government is totally against the farmers and it is proved right beyond any doubt.

The chief minister said there is a deep conspiracy behind the central government's policies and actions to make the lives of farmers miserable.

As per the release, decisions like installing motor meters to collect the power charges, not linking NRGE with the farm sector, increasing the fertilisers prices to an all-time high, not purchasing the paddy cultivated by the farmers, all these draconian decisions have made farmers life difficult to survive.

One should oppose the actions that would make farmers become a labourer in their own land, it added.

The chief minister gave a clarion call to people in the state and people across the country to root out the BJP government which is weakening the rural economy, hereditary trades, playing havoc with the farm sector and handing over the agriculture sector to the corporates.

Rao urged the people to confront the BJP on the matter at every opportunity. He made it clear that if the central government fails to withdraw the increased prices of fertilisers, there will be statewide and countrywide agitations against the Central government.

He also urged the farming community in the state to expose the BJP's conspiracy and join the struggle to make the Centre withdraw the fertiliser price hike. (ANI)

