Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated Batukamma Kunta Lake at Amberpet in Hyderabad on Sunday.

CM Reddy appealed to the people to extend all kinds of support, regardless of politics, to the prestigious Musi Rejuvenation project, which aims to revive the extinct River Musi and protect the city from future flood fury, a Telangana CMO release said.

Speaking after the inauguration of the revived Batukamma Kunta Lake at Amberpet, the Chief Minister said that Hyderabad was equipped to handle flood situations when the city received no more than 2 cm of rain. After the Covid pandemic, climate change caused frequent cloud bursts. The state government anticipated the flood situation and prepared plans to strengthen infrastructure and environmental protection, the CM said.

The Telangana CMO stated that the chief minister also emphasised the importance of reviving the Musi, which had become a dumping ground due to the neglect of previous governments. CM Revanth Reddy said that " our government is moving forward to protect water bodies and revive the abandoned lakes and ponds under the Musi project."

The Chief Minister also urged the people to support the government in its great cause of reviving the Musi and protecting the city from future natural calamities. We are already witnessing the submergence of habitations in the Musi catchment area within one hour of rain in the city.

Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed Hyderabad incharge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to conduct a field visit and prepare proposals for the rehabilitation of the poor in the Musi catchment areas in the Amberpet area. He also called for the development of Amberpet without any political agenda.

The Telangana CMO stated that the chief minister also appealed to the poor to avoid trouble by refraining from purchasing government assets from the land mafia at cheaper prices. The CM said that the government always stands by the poorer sections. " We are aware of the plight of the poor, unlike the opposition, which considers poverty as an excuse for them in politics ".

CM Revanth Reddy also noted that the purpose of establishing HYDRAA is to protect water bodies and remove encroachments. The Telangana CMO stated that the government had earlier faced backlash. However, they moved against all odds to implement the project.

Stating that the active participation of women will only fulfil the main objective of the Batukamma festivities, the Chief Minister said that the government is committed to promoting Hyderabad at the international level.

The CM also instructed the authorities to prepare proposals to name the Batukamma Kunta after Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao, as suggested by local MLA K Venkatesh. The Chief Minister hailed Hanumantha Rao for putting in all efforts to revive the famous water body in Amberpet. On the suggestion of Hanumantha Rao, the State Government named Pragathi Bhavan after Jyothi Rao Phule. (ANI)

