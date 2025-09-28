Aluva, September 28: In a tragic incident in Aluva, Kerala, a 12-year-old boy, Muhammad Sinan, lost his life on Sunday after a coconut tree fell on him while he was attempting to catch a parrot. Sinan, the son of Sudheer and Sabiya, was a Class 7 student at Thottakkatukara Holy Ghost Convent School.

According to police, the incident occurred in the afternoon when Sinan and four other children were playing near their home. The children spotted a parrot perched on a dried coconut tree and decided to try to catch it. In the process of attempting to bring the bird down, they tried to push the tree over. Unfortunately, the tree suddenly gave way, striking Sinan and leaving him critically injured. Badaun Rabies Case: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Stray Dog Licks His Open Wound in Uttar Pradesh, 30 Locals Get Anti-Rabies Vaccine.

He was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The sudden and shocking nature of the accident left the local community and the family in deep grief. Authorities have shifted the boy’s body to Kalamassery Medical College for a post-mortem examination, after which it will be handed over to the family. Police are investigating the incident and have urged parents and guardians to ensure children play safely to prevent such tragic accidents in the future. PUBG Claims Another Life! Class 9 Boy Dies by Suicide After Parents Scold Him, Take His Phone Away for Playing Online Game Continuously in Telangana.

This incident comes after a 15-year-old boy jumped to death from a condominium in Sector-37D, Gurugram, on Tuesday night after his father allegedly scolded him over scoring low marks in half-yearly exams of Class-10, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the boy lived with his parents in an apartment on the 19th floor in one of the towers of the society from whose balcony he jumped between 10.30pm and 11pm. His father is a manager at a private firm.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2025 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).