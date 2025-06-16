Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed the officials on Monday to prepare an action plan immediately to ensure the functioning of 34 medical colleges with all necessary facilities.

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Reddy also ordered the officials to constitute an Official Committee to develop infrastructure in all medical colleges. The Committee should visit each college and submit a report on the development of amenities, the requirement of funds, expediting the completion of all works in the colleges, assistance from the government, etc.

Also Read | India Oil Discovery: Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'India Nears Guyana-Like Major Offshore Oil Discovery in Andaman Sea'.

CM Reddy held a review meeting with the officials of the Health Department at the ICCC on Monday. He discussed several issues raised by the National Medical Council (NMC) regarding the medical colleges in the state.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive report on all the issues related to recruitment in government medical colleges, promotions of teaching staff, increased beds in hospitals affiliated to medical colleges, the requirement of medical equipment in the colleges, and filling of the vacancies.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Handmade Kashmiri Silk Carpet to Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Silver Clutch Purse From Andhra Pradesh to His Wife.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will release necessary funds immediately and that officials should immediately bring to the government's attention the release of funds and permissions from the Union Ministry of Health. The state government will address all these issues by approaching the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, and the concerned officials in the ministry, the CM said.

In view of the high demand for nursing staff in Japan, Chief Minister Reddy instructed the officials to include Japanese language as an optional subject in the Nursing Colleges. The Japanese Government has already extended its support to provide arrangements for teaching the Japanese language to nursing students in the state, the Chief Minister said.

CM Reddy also suggested that officials study the issue of using an App to closely monitor the patients who come to the hospitals, doctors' services to the patients, and hospital opening times. Considering the importance of medical services and medical education, the Chief Minister instructed the state Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to conduct a review of these two wings in the third week of every month.

State Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary V. Seshadri, Chief Minister's Secretary Manik Raj, Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Director of Health Dr. Narendra Kumar and others were present during the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)