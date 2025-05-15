Hyderabad, May 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the Saraswati Pushkaralu, a sacred river festival, which will be held from Thursday to May 26 at Kaleshwaram, the confluence of the Godavari, Pranahita, and the subterranean Saraswati rivers, forming the holy Triveni Sangam.

The ceremonial Pushkara Snanam (holy dip) began at 5.44 AM led by His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Madhavananda Saraswati, an official release said.

Also Read | 72nd Miss World 2025 Contestants Visit Ramappa Temple and Thousand Pillar Temple, Immerse in Telangana's Rich Culture, Heritage (Watch Videos).

State Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and his spouse, District Collector Rahul Sharma, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and High Court Judge Justice Surapalli Nanda were among those who participated in the sacred dip in the morning.

CM Reddy, along with his wife, is scheduled to take part in the Pushkaralu at 5 PM and will unveil a 17-foot monolithic statue of Goddess Saraswati.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

For the first time in Telangana, the "Kaleshwara Mukteeswara Swamy Godavari Harathi," organised under the personal supervision of Minister Sridhar Babu, will be inaugurated by CM Reddy, the release added.

The Saraswati Pushkaralu is being held for the first time after the formation of the state in 2014.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)