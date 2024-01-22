Dubai (UAE) January 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy undertook a study trip of the Dubai Waterfront and visited a skyscraper for an aerial perspective of the entire project on Sunday afternoon, an official statement said.

Earlier during the day, CM Reddy led a delegation and held detailed discussions with top global city planners and designers, mega master plan developers and architects.

As per the statement, the team was shown the linkage between water, land and building, and its socio-economic impact on hyper-local communities.

The team also discussed project management issues, including international funding and investment possibilities, execution challenges, costs and timelines, and its replication possibilities in Hyderabad as part of the River Musi rejuvenation project, the statement added.

The meetings in Dubai are an extension and continuation of the different meetings with over 70 different major global design, planning and architecture firms, consultancies and experts. (ANI)

