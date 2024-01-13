Telangana CM Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu called on Union Minister of Industry & Commerce Piyush Goyal on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, called on Union Minister of Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Saturday.

Revanth Reddy has urged Piyush Goyal to approve the establishment of a new 'Industrial Corridor' connecting Hyderabad to Vijayawada via Miryalaguda, the Telangana government said in an official statement.

The Chief Minister emphasised the significance of final clearances for the proposed Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor, estimating a substantial benefit of Rs 2,300 crore for Telangana State upon approval by the central government.

CM Reddy, along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, presented various proposals for industrial development to Piyush Goyal.

"Notably, the Chief Minister urged the Minister to reconsider the earlier plan of establishing a Pharma City between Hyderabad and Warangal and instead endorse the forthcoming proposal for a Pharma City to be submitted to the centre," the Telangana government said in an official statement.

CM Revanth Reddy brought to the Union Minister's attention the relocation of the National Design Centre (NID) from Hyderabad to Vijayawada after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Urging the sanctioning of NID for Telangana, the Chief Minister also sought approval for a Mega Leather Park, already designated for Nellore district in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, to be relocated to Telangana, where the necessary land in Karimnagar and Jangaon districts has been acquired.

Additionally, the Chief Minister appealed to Minister Goyal to accord greenfield status to the Mega Textile Park in Warangal under the PM Mitra scheme. CM Revanth Reddy emphasised the potential for accelerated industrial development, noting that the conversion from Brownfield to Greenfield would attract an additional Rs 300 crore in funds.

Highlighting the state's readiness to establish industries related to technical textiles, such as bulletproof jackets, conveyor belts, and airbags, the CM urged Piyush Goyal to grant a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles/Testing Centre.

Furthermore, he requested the allocation of one National Handloom Technology Centre (IIHT) to Telangana, emphasising the positive impact it would have on training weavers in modern technology and enhancing their income levels, especially with seven handloom clusters already established in the state.

Union Industries Department Joint Secretary Balaji, Union Textiles Department Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal, State Textiles and Handlooms Department Director Alugu Varshini, TSIIC CEO Madhusudan, Delhi Telangana Bhavan OSD Sanjay Jaju, Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal and others also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

