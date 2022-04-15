Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Srravan on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Central government for cheating people of the country in the name of 'Make in India' and termed it as 'Fake in India'.

Exposing the irregularities in the electric vehicles (EV) manufacturing subsidy scheme (EV Subsidy Scheme), Dr Dasoju Sravan said that the Department of Heavy Industries has fraudulently syphoned Rs 400 crores to Hero Electric Company.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for encouraging corruption in EV vehicles manufacturing, Sravan demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry on the irregularities in EV vehicle manufacturing in India through the FAME II scheme.

Citing the example of Hero Electric company which has received about Rs 400 crore as subsidy under the FAME II scheme, in spite of importing 100 per cent of its EV batteries and parts from China, Dr Dasoju Sravan said, "subsidies are fraudulently routed to EV manufacturers who do not comply with 'Make in India' rules."

"Whenever PM Modi wants to mislead the people of India, he comes up with fancy slogans. Make in India is one such slogan. PM Modi claims that the government wants to encourage manufacturers in India in all sectors and therefore brought in Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) to give a push to the manufacturing of EVs in India. As part of the FAME II scheme, Government offers subsidies to Electric Vehicles manufacturers who manufacture their vehicles in India or make their EVs using components and parts supplied from Indian manufacturers. But like all PM Modi slogans and schemes, even 'Make in India' has turned into 'Fake in India'," said Sravan speaking in Hyderabad.

"Instead of encouraging manufacturers to make vehicles and parts in India, PM Modi Government is offering subsidies to companies which are sourcing all the components including the key component of batteries from China, thus mocking the very purpose of the Make in India scheme," he added.

He said that Hero Electric imports most of its parts from China, including the key component of lithium-ion battery then why should Government pay them a subsidy meant for encouraging indigenous production through the Make in India scheme.

"For instance, Hero Electric has sold about 1.40 lakh vehicles in 2020-2021 and 2021-22 Financial years and pocketed about Rs 400 Cr subsidy under FAME II scheme, as the government offers approximately about Rs 29,000 as subsidy for each electric vehicle. But the irony is the Hero Electric company imports most of its parts from China, including the key component of lithium-ion batteries. If Hero Electric company is neither manufacturing vehicles and their components in India nor sourcing them for Indian suppliers, then why should Government pay them subsidies meant for encouraging indigenous production through the Make in India scheme. Is it not robbery in the broad daylight?" questioned Sravan highlighting the massive fraud in EV manufacturing through the FAME II scheme and the Make in India scheme.

He further said that PM Modi is looting the hard-earned money of Indians and putting them in the pockets of corporates through fraudulent schemes.

"Government has allocated about Rs 10,000 crore for subsidies through FAME II. It spent about Rs 1234.69 crore last year. This year it has allocated another Rs 3000 crore. PM Modi is looting the hard-earned money of Indians and putting them in the pockets of corporates through fraudulent schemes. Not just Hero Electric company there are about 51 companies which have received subsidies under FAME II scheme," he said.

The Congress leader said that the government should immediately launch a comprehensive inquiry through CBI and ED to assess whether all these EV manufacturers are really manufacturing in India or importing from foreign nations and selling EVs in India.

"Only then the purpose of the Make in India scheme will be met," added senior Congress demanding Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to act on the issue immediately. (ANI)

