Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI) Telangana's coronavirus tally crossed 2.65 lakh as 921 more cases were added, while three related fatalities pushed the toll to 1,437.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 146, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 81 and Bhadradri Kothagudem 71, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on November 23.

As many as 11,047 patients are under treatment and 42,740 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 52 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.39 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.28 per cent, while it was 93.7 per cent in the country.

