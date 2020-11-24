Nashik, November 24: Despite several physical and societal bottlenecks, Kavita Bhondwe, a 34-year-old specially abled woman, is serving as the sarpanch of the panchayat. She heads not one, but two village panchayats in a Dahegan and Waglud, both belonging to the Dindori Taluka in Nashik district of Maharashtra. Bhondwe is currently serving her second term as the sarpanch in garm panchayat. She was merely 25-year-old when she first got elected as the head of panchayat in the village. An Indomitable Spirit: Story of a 25-Year-Old Who Defeated COVID-19 Despite an End-Stage Renal Failure and Underwent a Successful Kidney Transplantation.

Bhondwe recalls how village people use to mock her and make fun of her seeing her walking on the crutches. However, she proved that her disability does not has a chance to stand in the way of her commitment and determination to achieve her goal in life. "Earlier people use to make fun of me, seeing me on crutches. However, I didn't give up & learnt from my father & village elders. Many did not like the fact that I became Sarpanch at the young age of 25 years," said Kavita Bhondwe in an interview to news agency ANI. The Success Story of Mohit Churiwal, a 16 Year Old From Surat.

She said she drew inspiration from her father and other village elders who supported her to not get disheartened and continue her hard work with dedication and self-belief. In her two terms at the office, Bhondwe has made various changes in Gram Panchayats' affairs and stood up against illegal practices in Dahegaon & Waglud. She constantly works towards the upliftment and welfare of the village and its people.

