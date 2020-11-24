Poco M3 smartphone is all set to be launched today globally. Ahead of the launch, its specifications have been teased by the company on the official Poco Global account. The tweets confirm that the Poco M3 will sport a 6.53-inch waterdrop notch display & will be powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC. The video teaser also reveals a triple rear camera module that has a unique dual-palette design with a black rectangle. AS a reminder, Poco M3 launch event will commence at 8 PM GMT (1:30 am IST) via Poco Global's official YouTube channel & other social media accounts. Poco M3 Smartphone's Design & Colours Leaked Online Ahead of Launch.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

Poco M3 will feature a 6.53-inch waterdrop notch display. The handset will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. For photography, the device will come equipped with a triple rear camera system.

The camera module showcases three sensors sitting one below other along with a LED flash. The primary camera might be a 48MP lens.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: My Smart Price)

The handset is expected to come with dual speakers. It will be backed by a huge 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Variant-wises prices and other details of Poco M3 will be revealed at the launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).