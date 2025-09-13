Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13 (ANI): Three accused, including two house helps, were arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in her home on September 10 at the Kukatpally area in Hyderabad, police said.

The two accused were identified as the house help, Harsha and his accomplice, Roshan. The Cyberabad Police, with assistance from Ranchi (Jharkhand) authorities, apprehended the suspects, who allegedly killed Renuka Agarwal for monetary gain.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Daughter-in-Law of Former Wayanad DCC Treasurer Attempts Suicide by Slitting Her Wrist; Alleges Betrayal by Congress.

The investigation revealed the involvement of a third individual, Roshan's brother, who provided shelter to the accused.

"On the 10th, there was a murder in the Kukatpally Police Station limits. A lady named Renuka Agarwal was murdered in her house. Based on preliminary evidence from CCTV cameras, it was broadly concluded that the house help, whose name is Harsha, along with his friend Roshan, who works in another apartment in the same gated community, had killed her and tried to escape," Cyberabad CP Avinash Mohanty told the media.

Also Read | 'Should Have Visited Much Longer Before': Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi's 'Delayed' Visit to Manipur.

"Based on our evidence and some inputs from a local cab driver who dropped the two accused at Ranchi. With the help of the Ranchi police, late last night, the two accused were apprehended in the case. The primary motive behind the murder appears to be monetary gain, as they thought there was jewellery and cash in the apartment which they could sell and earn some money," he added.

CP Avinash Mohanty stated that Harsha, a primary accused, has a history of substance abuse and was previously admitted to a rehabilitation centre in Kolkata. According to Mohanty, when apprehended, Harsha appeared intoxicated. Harsha, Roshan, and Roshan's brother, who sheltered them, were presented in a Ranchi court and brought to another location on transit remand.

"One of the main accused, Harsha, is addicted to different substances and has a history of substance abuse. He was also admitted to a rehabilitation centre in Kolkata earlier for rehabilitation from drug abuse. Yesterday, when the team found him, he appeared to be in a state of intoxication after consuming drugs. In this matter, Harsha, Roshan, and Roshan's brother, who has sheltered them, have been produced in a local court in Ranchi and brought here on transit remand," he said.

CP Avinash Mohanty said the accused sold stolen jewellery, watches, and phones, which were seized. He further told Roshan has a criminal record in Ranchi, but Harsha has no prior record.

"There's some input that they have sold the jewellery to a local jewellery shop, and we are in the process of recovering it. Some watches and phones have been recovered from them. That also will be seized and brought here. One of the accused, Roshan, has a history. In 2023, there were cases registered against him in different police stations in Ranchi. Had a proper antecedent check been done by the employment agency or by the employers, this would have been found out. But Harsha didn't have any particular crime record," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)