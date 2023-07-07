A major fire erupted in the Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally stations in Telangana. The Howrah-Secunderabad train caught fire and three of its coaches were burnt. Fortunately, the passengers had a stroke of luck as they were promptly evacuated from the affected carriages as soon as the flames were noticed. ANI news agency reported that no one was injured in the mishap. Odisha Train Fire Video: Compartment of Stationary Goods Train Catches Fire in Balasore.

Telangana Train Fire Video:

#WATCH | Telangana | Fire broke out on three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally, following which it was stopped. All passengers deboarded the train, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QfOkvrOAST — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

