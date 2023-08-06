Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6 (ANI): Renowned folk singer Gaddar passed away in Hyderabad at a private hospital on Sunday while undergoing treatment for a heart-related ailment.

According to the Apollo Hospital release, "Shri Gummadi Vittal alias Gaddar aged 77, passed away at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Ameerpet, today at 3 pm, due to lungs and urinary problems and advanced age.

"He was suffering from severe heart disease and got admitted on July 20th, 2023. He underwent a bypass surgery on August 3rd, 2023 and recovered from it," the release stated.

However, he is a past patient of lung and urinary problems, which along with advanced age aggravated and led to his passing away, it stated.

Meanwhile, according to the Congress party press statement, "The death of Gaddar, who has been fighting tirelessly for the people for decades, is a great loss for the people of Telangana. Revanth Reddy called on the Congress ranks as a sign of condolence for Gaddar's death. The Congress ranks should pay tribute by putting up Gaddar's portraits on the main roads in all mandal centres.

The official Twitter handle of Telangana Congress wrote, "We express our profound grief over the untimely demise of Sri Gummadi Vittal Rao alias Gaddar. A great poet, a revolutionary balladeer, his voice echoed the soul of Telangana. Our deepest condolences to his family. May God give them strength."

Congress leaders expressed deep condolences over Gaddar's death.

Moreover, BJP leader Etala Rajender expressed deep shock over the death of Gaddar and said that his death is a great loss for Telangana.

"His struggle for Telangana is unforgettable. Even if he is not physically present, his song will live on forever," he added.

Etala Rajender condoled the death of Gaddar and expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of Gaddar. (ANI)

