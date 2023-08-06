Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6: Two boys were allegedly stripped and tortured with chilli powder in their private parts in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media, prompting police to take action and arrest six accused. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Disturbing Video of Woman Stripped Pleading With Men for Her Clothes Goes Viral, Meerut Police Arrest Three Accused.

Minor Boys Forced to Drink Urine in UP

"A viral video on social media has come to light in Thana Pathra Bazaar regarding objectionable acts with two minor boys. We took cognizance of the incident, and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered," ASP Siddharatha said.

"Six people have been arrested in connection to the incident. We are further looking into the case," the ASP added.

ASP Siddharatha Speaks on the Incident

Following the incident, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, took to Twitter and said that NCPCR has taken cognizance of the Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar children sexual assault case, and that the accused will not be spared. UP Horror: Man Held For Running Over Three Children in Malihabad After Argument With Their Father (Watch Video).

"This is a case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), none of the guilty will be to spared," the NCPCR chief added.

The police were further looking into the case.

