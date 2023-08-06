Chandigarh, August 6: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for including 15 railway stations of the state under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Addressing a function organised here on the occasion of virtual laying of foundation stone under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme by the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said 15 railway stations in Haryana, which will be redeveloped and modernised under the scheme includes Ambala City, Bhiwani Junction, Faridabad, Pataudi Road, Hisar, Bahadurgarh, Jind Junction, Narwana Junction, Narnaul, Kalka, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri.

Besides, 34 stations of the state will also be included in the second phase of the scheme. Under this scheme, redevelopment works of 508 railway stations across the country will be ensured in the first phase. Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Redevelopment of 508 Railway Stations Across Country (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister said celebrating the foundation day of the 75th Independence Day of the country on a large scale is not a small event. “Today, there is an atmosphere of happiness across the country and for this the countrymen deserve congratulations.”

The Chief Minister said in the past nine years remarkable works have been carried out in the field of infrastructure, road and railway system. He said after the completion of the KGP and the KMP, the pressure on Delhi’s traffic has significantly reduced, while the state has got 17 national highways, out of which the work of eight has been completed. Northeast to Get Revamped Railway Stations Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Chief Minister said now every district of the state is connected to the national highway. Governor Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta were also present.

Gupta said both Panchkula and Chandigarh are major cities of the tricity. He urged the Railway Minister that name of the Chandigarh railway station should be changed to Chandigarh-Panchkula railway station. He extended gratitude towards the Prime Minister for allocating Rs 511 crore for the redevelopment of the Chandigarh railway station to make it an international standard railway station.

