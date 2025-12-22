Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao launched a sharp attack on the Telangana government, alleging large-scale corruption and accusing it of prioritising real estate interests over public welfare.

"The (state) government is interested only in real estate business and is selling hill lands for commissions," KCR said on Sunday, while addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan.

He further said that the BRS would intensify its political agitation against both the Centre and the State government. "Public meetings would be organised against the Centre and the State governments and I would be attending them in Nalgonda, Rangareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts," he said.

KCR alleged that corruption has become rampant in the state under the present dispensation. "Telangana government is thoroughly corrupt," he said, adding, "If it keeps abusing indiscriminately, it will lose public trust." He also claimed that land dealings have taken over governance, saying, "The entire state is currently witnessing a real estate broker racket."

Targeting both the Telangana government and the BJP-led Centre, the BRS chief accused them of jointly betraying the interests of the state, particularly the drought-prone Palamuru region. He asserted that Telangana is not backward by nature but has been "deliberately pushed backward" due to decades of injustice.

Recalling the period of united Andhra Pradesh, KCR accused successive Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) governments of discrimination against Palamuru district. He said Mahabubnagar was the "most discriminated" district in the erstwhile state and claimed that despite being entitled to 174 TMC of Krishna basin water, only 17 TMC was allocated to the Jurala project. He termed the formation of Andhra Pradesh a "curse" for Telangana and said the Bachawat Tribunal itself had acknowledged the region's neglect.

Highlighting initiatives undertaken during the BRS government, KCR said 170 TMC of water was allocated to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme by combining Krishna and Godavari water sources. He said Rs 37,000 crore was sanctioned for the project, of which Rs 27,000 crore had already been spent, and high-capacity pumps were installed.

However, he alleged that the present government has completely neglected the project and even suggested that 45 TMC of water would be sufficient, which he described as "shameful and irresponsible."

KCR also accused the BJP-led Centre of obstructing the project at the "behest" of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was returned following Naidu's objections. He reiterated his charge that the government was more focused on real estate deals, including the sale of hill lands for commissions. (ANI)

