New Delhi, December 22: Delhi saw a slight improvement in air quality on Monday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 366 around 8 am. However, it continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality improved slightly compared to Sunday, when the AQI was 377 at 4 pm. However, large parts of the city remained enveloped in toxic smog, and the overall air quality continues to be poor. Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Smog Engulfs National Capital As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’ at 429 (Watch Videos).

ITO was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI reading of 370, placing it in the 'very poor' category. A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around India Gate, Kartavya Path, and Sarai Kale Khan this morning.

According to CPCB data, several areas in the capital, including Mundka (400), Shadipur (306), Sonia Vihar (370), and Alipur (391), woke up to a poor air quality, falling into the 'very poor' category. DTU also recorded poor air quality, with an AQI of 400. Delhi Air Pollution Crackdown: Government Restricts Entry of Non-BS-VI Vehicles Under GRAP, Imposes INR 20,000 Fine Starting Today.

However, some areas of the city experienced a deterioration in air quality. For instance, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 402, falling in the 'severe' category, according to CPCB data. Wazirpur (404), Bawana (408), and Narela (418) also recorded similar results, remaining firmly in the 'severe' category.

According to CPCB categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) imposed a total of Rs 54.98 lakh in fines on those engaging in biomass burning, illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste, and other violations during December.

According to the release, a total of 7,023 challans, totalling Rs 43.26 lakh in penalties, have been issued during the enforcement drive to check illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste, causing air pollution across Delhi. The fines were imposed in accordance with the Provisions of the DMC Act, Solid Waste Management Regulations and the NGT directions.

MCD also issued challans totalling approximately Rs 11.72 lakh to 420 violators for burning biomass and garbage across its zones during this period; hence, in total, fines of Rs 54.98 lakh were imposed on violators, it said. Additonally, MCD teams have deployed extra machinery, sanitation personnel, and waste-collection vehicles to clean the stretch / Garbage Vulnerable Points and restore hygiene. Approximately 500 Secondary collection points are being cleared at night, and the process is monitored daily, the release stated.

