India News | Telangana Government Restores Bathukamma Kunta Pond After Court Victory

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): In a significant move, the Telangana government has initiated restoration work on the Bathukamma Kunta pond in Amberpet, following a court victory. The pond, which was allegedly grabbed by land encroachers, has been restored to its original state, enabling local women to celebrate the Bathukamma festival.

According to Congress leaders, the pond was occupied by land grabbers, including a BRS party leader, who had filled the pond with sand. However, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy intervened and ensured that the pond was returned to the local women.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) has undertaken the restoration work, which includes desilting and rejuvenation of the pond. The project aims to revive the water body and create a suitable environment for the celebration of the Bathukamma festival.

Congress Senior Leader V Hanumanth Rao speaking to ANI said, "In Amberpet, I spent my childhood, and during that time, my sisters played Bathukamma near a big tank that was around 7.5 acres, which was later converted into 5 acres. During the BRS Party's ruling period, Kavitha mentioned Bathukamma, but she didn't provide an opportunity for women to play Bathukamma at this Bathukamma-named pond."

"When we came to power, we informed Revanth Reddy that this is the Bathukamma kunta, and many ladies were inquiring about the pond. We have been fighting for this for many years, and Revanth Reddy instructed HYDRA and the officials to develop the Bathukamma kunta. Women will play Bathukamma here during the upcoming Dussehra celebrations," he continued

Amberpet Congress leader Rohini Reddy said," This place is called traditional Bathukamma kunta and all the ladies play Bathukamma during Dussehra celebrations here, but this land was grabbed by BRS leader Yedla Sudhakar Reddy a long time ago. We fought in court under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, and he gave instructions to HYDRA to remove the land grabbers. We won the case judicially, and Revanth Reddy supported us and gave back the Bathukamma property to the people of Amberpet. The government took over this land and beautify the Bathukamma kunta. We heartfully congratulate Revanth Reddy for giving back the Bathukamma kunta pond."

"Before the formation of the Telangana state, Kavitha played with the sentiments of Telangana women. She went everywhere, played Bathukamma, and provoked the sentiments of Bathukamma. She said that when they came to power, they would make a Bathukamma kunta, but for the last ten years, she hasn't seen this pond. Her own BRS party leader, who contested in 2014, grabbed this property. I challenge Kavitha to come here and make a statement about why her party leader grabbed this property and what her stand is. Our Chief Minister gave this property back to us within eleven months of our government," she added.

Local women speaking to ANI said they were happy to use the Pond again. (ANI)

