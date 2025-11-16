Hyderabad, November 16: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has sharply criticised both the Central and Telangana State governments for what he described as “reckless negligence” towards the severe cotton procurement crisis unfolding across the state. Expressing anguish, Rama Rao said lakhs of cotton farmers who toiled throughout the year are now unable to sell their produce, while both governments “remain in deep slumber.” KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, demanded that the Centre immediately intervene to address farmer distress and accused both the BJP-led Union government and the Congress-led Telangana government of jointly failing the farming community. Jubilee Hills by Election 2025: KT Rama Rao Accuses Revanth Reddy of ‘Threat Politics’, Says Congress Will Lose Ground in Jubilee Hills.

In a statement here on Sunday, he alleged that despite nearly 50 lakh acres under cotton cultivation this year, neither the government has shown urgency nor sensitivity towards the crisis. He pointed out that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has visited Delhi multiple times but has not raised the cotton issue meaningfully. Similarly, MPs from both Congress and the BJP have allegedly failed to exert pressure on the Centre. “A government that should stand with farmers is watching helplessly,” KTR said. He strongly criticised the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for refusing to procure cotton on the grounds of moisture content, Kapas Mobile App registration issues, and allegations of corruption in ginning mills and their grading. Telangana Student Suicide: Class 10 Student of Government Gurukul School in Vangara Ends Life at Hostel After Being Harassed for Exposing Corruption, KTR Slams Congress Govt.

KTR stated that due to these hurdles, farmers are not even receiving the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 8,110 per quintal, while the open market is offering only Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000, causing losses of nearly Rs 2,000 per quintal. BRS working president said that CCI has purchased only 1.12 lakh tonnes so far—alarmingly low compared to the season’s projected 28.29 lakh tonnes, calling it clear evidence of a deepening procurement crisis. He demanded that the Telangana government immediately send a delegation to Delhi and launch an action plan to bring pressure on the Union government, recalling that during previous crises, the then CM KCR personally intervened to secure relief for farmers.

