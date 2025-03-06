Hyderabad, Mar 6 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday inaugurated a new state guesthouse on the Praja Bhavan premises here.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar jointly inaugurated the guesthouse.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Reddy said the building used as chief minister's camp office-cum-official residence during the tenure of then Congress chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh has been turned into a state guesthouse with all modern facilities.

The new facility will provide accommodation to visiting Central government officials, ministers from other states, Supreme Court judges and other dignitaries as per the protocol, Venkat Reddy told reporters.

The previous BRS government had built a sprawling building to house the chief minister's camp office-cum-official residence on the premises and named it Pragati Bhavan.

However, the present Congress government renamed it as 'Praja Bhavan', using it for receiving representations from common people under its 'Praja Vani' programme.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also stays on the same premises.

