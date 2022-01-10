Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao on Monday inaugurated a booster dose vaccination drive for frontline workers, health workers and senior citizens at the Government Unani Hospital, Charminar in Hyderabad.

Harish Rao on the occasion said, "COVID-19 booster dose vaccination has started on a good note. The first dose is 102 per cent complete and the state has already vaccinated 38 per cent of children between 15 to 18 years with the first dose in just one week."

The Minister urged the people to get vaccinated. "All the developed countries are taking the booster dose and we must also follow the same. Those who are eligible should take the booster dose."

"Telangana has been at the forefront of vaccine distribution. The Government is trying to complete the vaccination as soon as possible on the orders of the Chief Minister", the Health Minister further informed.

MIM Leader, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi was also present at the launch of the booster dose at the Government Unani Hospital. He said, "Everyone should get vaccinated and do not pay attention to vaccine misinformation."

Owaisi also urged people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. "Let's all face COVID-19 together and everybody must cooperate with the Government in this." (ANI)

