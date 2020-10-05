Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday said people should continue to follow the precautions against COVID-19 during the coming Dussehra and Bathukamma festivalsthough the coronavirus spread was on the decline.

Pointing to the spike in cases in Kerala in recent weeks, he expressed hope that people would voluntarily adhere to the restrictions being followed since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bathukamma, a floral festival, is celebrated on a large scale by women.

We hope that the people would voluntarily follow the restrictions on festivals vis-a-vis Bathukamma also.Because, we have seen what happened in Kerala... the spread of coronavirus was thought to be on the wane in Kerala, but it shot up after Onam festival, he told reporters here, replying to a question.

People need to remain alert against the infectious disease and follow the government's suggestions though its spread, severity and fatalities have seen a decline in the state.

The COVID-19 tally in Telangana crossed the two lakh mark with 1,335 new cases being reported on Sunday.

The fresh infections took the total count to 2,00,611, while the death toll rose to 1,171 with eight more people fatalities.

