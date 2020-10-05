Mumbai, October 5: The cybercrime unit of Mumbai Police has revealed that more than 80,000 fake accounts were created on various social media platforms on June 14 to discredit the city police's investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. Police will register cases under the Information Technology Act in connection to the fake accounts. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ‘Those Who Defamed Mumbai Police Should Apologise’, Says Shiv Sena.

According to the cybercrime unit, posts were uploaded on social media platforms from different countries like Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania and France. "We identified the posts in foreign languages because of the hashtags used like #justiceforsushant #sushantsinghrajput and #SSR. We’re in the process of verifying more accounts," an IPS officer was quoted by Hindustan Times. Sushant Singh Rajput's Death 'A Case of Hanging and Death by Suicide', Confirms AIIMS Medical Board.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many questioned the initial probe conducted by the Mumbai Police which called it a suicide. Online campaigns were run seeking "justice" for Sushant Singh Rajput. They suspected a foul play and accused the Mumbai Police of doing a cover-up. Later, the investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has not yet concluded whether the actor's death was by suicide or not. Badshah Paid Rs 75 lakh To Promote His Music Album With Fake Likes And Followers?

"The campaign was run against Mumbai police just to demoralise us at a time when 84 policemen had died due to the pandemic and over 6,000 men were infected with the virus. This was a motivated campaign with vested interest just to malign the image of Mumbai police and derail our line of investigation. Multiple fake accounts on social media were created to target Mumbai police with abusive tones," Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said.

"Our cyber cell is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and all those found violating the law will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act," he added. The city police chief said the AIIMS panel's findings in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has vindicated their investigation. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has ruled out a murder angle.

"We had investigated this case very professionally. The CBI had created a panel of AIIMS doctors who have justified our investigation and the findings of Cooper hospital and forensic laboratory. Except for a few people, nobody else was aware of our investigation still many have criticized the investigation," Singh said.

While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. Rajput's death sparked off a huge political furore and triggered the biggest probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, which led to the arrest of 20 persons, including actress Rhea Chakraborty.

