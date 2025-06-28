Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, BJP leader NV Subash and others pay tribute to former PM Narasimha Rao on birth anniversary in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Rajya Sabha MP and OBC Morcha International President K Laxman, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash, paid tribute to the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary.

NV Subash recalled Narasimha Rao's "bold steps" in implementing the economic liberalisation policy. He highlighted how Rao's vision, supported by BJP leaders like LK Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Murli Manohar Joshi, shaped the country's economic growth.

"It has been almost 25 years since his death, but people still remember his bold steps in economic liberalisation policy. With the help of BJP leaders, especially L.K. Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Murli Manohar Joshi, the nation's main agenda was first addressed. When we look back 30 years, people have benefited from this policy..." Subash told ANI.

The BJP leader also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remembering the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

"I got a call from the Prime Minister's office extending greetings for this anniversary... We thank PM Modi that though the Congress constantly ignored him, his services were recognised and he has been honoured with the highest civilian award - the Bharat Ratna..." he further said.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar praised Rao's transformative policies, which he said continue to guide India's progress.

"He tried to spread awareness at the rural level and after becoming PM, the laws he brought in gave India scope to move ahead... It is still acting as a guide. Expressing condolences, I pray that his ideology is remembered by future generations..." Prabhakar told ANI.

Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman also lauded Rao's contributions to the nation and criticised Congress for not performing his last rites in Delhi.

"The entire country is proud that he was the first Prime Minister from our state. I want to thank our government... He did numerous works for the welfare of the nation. Sonia Gandhi and Congress did not do his last rites in Delhi... I congratulate everyone on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary," he said.

Born on June 28, 1921, in Karimnagar, Telangana, and being an agriculturist and an advocate, Narasimha Rao joined politics and held some important portfolios. He was the Minister of Law and Information, 1962-64; Law and Endowments, 1964-67; Health and Medicine, 1967; and Education, 1968-71, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Rao took over the post of the Home Minister on July 19, 1984 and was re-appointed to this post, with the additional charge of the Ministry of Planning on November 5, 1984. He was appointed as the Minister of Defence from December 31, 1984, to September 25, 1985. On September 25, 1985, he took over as the Minister of Human Resource Development.

He was India's Prime Minister from June 21, 1991, to May 16, 1996. (ANI)

