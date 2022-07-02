Hyderabad, Jul 2 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded 516 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 8,01,922 so far. Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 261.

A health department bulletin said 434 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,93,027.

The recovery rate declined to 98.89 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll remained at 4,111.

The bulletin said 26,976 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases rose to 4,784, it said.

