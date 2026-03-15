Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Sunday called for strict action against six people, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Putta Mahesh Kumar in an alleged drugs party case.

Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin said that public figures must set the right example, and incidents involving drug use send the wrong message to society.

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"Political figures advocate for avoiding drugs, and such incidents send a wrong message. Those who are caught should face consequences, and the police will definitely take action," he said.

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief YS Sharmila Reddy strongly criticised the involvement of Eluru TDP MP Putta Mahesh in the alleged drugs party at Moinabad.

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Sharmila said it is shameful that a sitting Member of Parliament was caught at a drug party. While Parliament sessions are going on in Delhi, the MP was reportedly attending a party here and indulging in cocaine, she alleged.

Sharmila questioned how a person holding a constitutional position could behave in such an irresponsible manner.

The controversy erupted after a raid conducted by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team of the Telangana Police at the farmhouse of former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in Moinabad in Rangareddy district.

Police said that 11 people were taken into custody during the operation after receiving information about a party being held at the farmhouse without permission. During the raid, officers reportedly heard gunfire and detained individuals present at the location.

Drug tests conducted during the operation initially returned positive results for five people. After further blood sample tests, one more person tested positive, taking the total number of individuals who tested positive to six.

Among those who tested positive were TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, officials said.

Authorities also confirmed that a firearm was discharged during the raid and that a small quantity of a suspected narcotic substance was recovered from the premises. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)