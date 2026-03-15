Bengaluru, March 15: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday alleged that four individuals from Odisha attempted to lure Congress MLAs with an offer of Rs 5 crore each for cross-voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, calling it an attempt at "Operation Kamala." He said the legislators refused the offer and reported the matter to party leaders. "Four people from Odisha met our party MLAs staying in Bidadi and lured them with Rs 5 crore each for cross-voting. But our MLAs sent them away saying they were not ready for horse trading," Shivakumar said. Resort Politics in Congress Camp: Six Odisha MLAs Shifted to Bengaluru Under DK Shivakumar's Watch Ahead of RS Polls.

When asked whether a complaint would be filed against those who lured him, he said, "Definitely, a complaint will be filed. The law will take care of the future." Shivakumar responded to media queries near the KPCC office and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's Sadashivnagar residence on Sunday. "Four people from Odisha booked a room with the help of a resident of Batarayanapura, Suresh. Later, when our MLAs were lured, our party MLAs brought this matter to our attention. Out of the four lured, two escaped, and the other two were caught. They have admitted that they came for this purpose. They brought blank cheques. Through this, Operation Kamala is being carried out. The AICC secretary and other leaders will inform about other matters," he said. 2 More Odisha Congress MLAs Arrive at Wonderla Resort in Bengaluru Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls.

Congress MLAs Offered INR 5 Crore Each to Cross-Vote

VIDEO | Bengaluru: Two people were arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "Some people from Odisha entered the premises and met one of the Congress MLAs and offered Rs 5 crore for a vote. Two people escaped, while… pic.twitter.com/EizLjdtu6n — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2026

When asked about meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "Can the party's MLAs meet the BJP president without meeting the party president?" When asked whether the announcement about the state's by-elections will be made at the Central Election Commission's media conference, he said, "Let it be done, we are ready. We have no doubts; we have brought all the reports. We have discussed with all the leaders. We are ready to face the elections." When asked whether the Davangere ticket distribution controversy has been resolved, he said, "Where is the confusion? There is no confusion. All the leaders have said that they will accept whatever the party says."

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