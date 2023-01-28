Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], January 28 (ANI): A few leaders of the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress party showed black flags and attempted to stop the convoy of Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT and Industries KT Rama Rao.

Minister KTR visited Nizamabad to inaugurate several developmental projects.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Street Vendor, Earning Rs 500 A Day, Charged With Rs 366 Crore GST Fraud in Muzaffarnagar.

"Few people from NSUI showed black flags to the convey of Minister KTR. They tried to stop the convoy but we took them into custody. Around 5 to 6 people including Congress corporator Gadugu Rohit have been taken into custody," Nizamabad Commissioner Nagaraju said.

Hitting out at the minister, Congress corporator Gadugu Rohit had warned that he and his supporters would stop KTR from entering the city.

Also Read | Jr NTR's Cousin Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna Health Condition Continues to Be Critical, Nandamuri Balakrishna Vists Him at Hospital.

"Tomorrow Minister KTR is visiting Nizamabad for a few inaugurations and party programs. We are questioning him, how can you come to Nizamabad? Why did you do for Nizamabad? You have not given double-bedroom houses to anyone in Nizamabad urban. You are just playing with the innocent Muslim community. Kavitha who stays here has not brought any money to the municipal corporation. If you have any shame, do not step into Nizamabad. On behalf of the Congress party, we will stop your program tomorrow by any chance. We have the people's support for this," Rohit said in a video released by him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)